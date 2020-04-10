Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 43.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 23.5% during the first quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,211.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,242.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,315.15. The company has a market capitalization of $831.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock worth $140,280,403. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.90.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

