Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,262,000 after buying an additional 12,391,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $790,311,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 629.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,611,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.64 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

