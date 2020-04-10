Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 6,250 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $6,378,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in KLA by 132.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,882 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in KLA by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLA stock opened at $150.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.34 and a 12-month high of $184.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.96 and its 200-day moving average is $163.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $577,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.