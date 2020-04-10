Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 5,676 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 66.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.53.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $136.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.