Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 488 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,500,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $82.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $207.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

