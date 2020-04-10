Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DexCom by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in DexCom by 628.9% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $275.27 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $107.44 and a one year high of $306.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.29 and its 200 day moving average is $217.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 254.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.35.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $320,331.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.62, for a total value of $1,383,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,971 shares of company stock valued at $26,856,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

