Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period.

NYSE NRK opened at $12.64 on Friday. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

