Sanders Morris Harris LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.91.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $264.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.96. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $254.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

