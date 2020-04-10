Sanders Morris Harris LLC Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,856 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.42, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $29,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 402,925 shares of company stock valued at $67,825,573. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM stock opened at $154.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 772.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.