Sanders Morris Harris LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $71.58 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average is $82.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

