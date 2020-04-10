Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $835,000 Stock Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,006,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $317,389,000 after purchasing an additional 360,207 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,600,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $291,970,000 after buying an additional 322,659 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,083,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $259,153,000 after buying an additional 73,511 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Western Digital by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,842,000 after buying an additional 1,764,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $192,645,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.96.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $45.05 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,342 shares of company stock worth $2,164,199. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

