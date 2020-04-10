Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $693,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average is $88.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

