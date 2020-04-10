Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $271,000 Position in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.20% of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 99,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMT stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

