Sanders Morris Harris LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1,058.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.05% of Blackstone Group worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,993 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,600,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $760,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,651 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,192 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,720,000 after purchasing an additional 125,463 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE BX opened at $49.17 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 327,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.