Sanders Morris Harris LLC Grows Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Markel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 3,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL opened at $1,005.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,054.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,137.62. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $851.25.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

