Sanders Morris Harris LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $131.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

