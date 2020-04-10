Sanders Morris Harris LLC Decreases Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

