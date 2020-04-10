Sanders Morris Harris LLC Decreases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $3,892,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSX by 12.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,144,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,212,000 after purchasing an additional 127,496 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CSX by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CSX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $64.00 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. CSX’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

