Sanders Morris Harris LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,378 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in AbbVie by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

