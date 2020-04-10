Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $113.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

