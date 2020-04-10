Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 840 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POST. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Post by 459.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Post by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

POST stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Post Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $113.73. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average of $101.86.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.