Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 3,691 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,312,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,573,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,001,000 after acquiring an additional 390,829 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,341,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Shares of NEA opened at $13.84 on Friday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $15.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

