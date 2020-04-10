Sanders Morris Harris LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,276,000 after acquiring an additional 112,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,820.3% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of MO opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.