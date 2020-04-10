Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires Shares of 4,355 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 590.2% during the first quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 467,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,796,000 after purchasing an additional 399,612 shares during the period. Provenire Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 113,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 31,916 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 71,945 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,159,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

