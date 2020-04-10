Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires Shares of 2,580 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,580 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $5,026,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.12.

In other news, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $221,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $73,773.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,822.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,063. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $105.80 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

