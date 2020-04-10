San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,896,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after acquiring an additional 306,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $200.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.23 and a 200 day moving average of $204.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.