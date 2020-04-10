San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 705 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,965,000 after buying an additional 612,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after buying an additional 82,951 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.3% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in Analog Devices by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $98.79 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $762,900. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.