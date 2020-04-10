San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 5,150 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,692 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,607 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,145 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,913 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

