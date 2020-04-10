San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 252 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,141,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,249,000 after acquiring an additional 369,936 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 836,657 shares of company stock worth $118,138,971. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $145.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.56.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.03.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

