San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 1,944 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $49.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

