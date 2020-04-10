San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 165 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $181.83 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.03 and a 200 day moving average of $187.05.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

