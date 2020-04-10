San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 1,125 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $465,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $105.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.97.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Macquarie began coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.