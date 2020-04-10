San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Reduces Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.67.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $177.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.23 and its 200 day moving average is $193.08. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.