San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.8% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $133.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

