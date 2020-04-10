San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Reduces Holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 672.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,619,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after buying an additional 1,410,112 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $20,959,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,161,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,886,000 after buying an additional 1,015,403 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,408,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,987,000 after buying an additional 856,971 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $9,634,000. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

GBDC stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.50 and a beta of 0.85. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 103.94%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

