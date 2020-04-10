San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Raises Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 129,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

MOAT opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $56.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.