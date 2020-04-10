San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Raises Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in CyrusOne by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,155,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $79.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.65.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,598 shares of company stock worth $1,423,370 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

