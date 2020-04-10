San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases 3,854 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,662,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

