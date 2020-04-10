San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases 1,343 Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned approximately 0.88% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNRG. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000.

CNRG stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $58.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47.

