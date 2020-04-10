San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 32.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.16.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $60.47 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.