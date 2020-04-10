San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Lowers Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $151.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.19 and a 200 day moving average of $312.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.53 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.11.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

