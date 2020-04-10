San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $9.63 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.1% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $267.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,164.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

