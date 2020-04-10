San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $359,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AT&T by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,445,000 after buying an additional 2,276,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,660,000 after buying an additional 1,674,076 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. UBS Group upped their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.84.

Shares of T opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.