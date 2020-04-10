San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $322,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 4,222.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,398 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 67,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,896,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 252,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 153,827 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWC opened at $23.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

