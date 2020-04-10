San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,735 shares of company stock worth $3,315,023 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

