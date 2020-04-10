San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $314,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in AbbVie by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,492 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

AbbVie stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

