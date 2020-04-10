San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $309,364,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $104,489,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $341,093,000 after purchasing an additional 953,739 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $162,245,000 after purchasing an additional 827,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,153,235,000 after purchasing an additional 813,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,643.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $221,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,063. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $105.80 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

