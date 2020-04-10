San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $257,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 73,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $51.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09.

