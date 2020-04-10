San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $240,000 Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day moving average is $103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

