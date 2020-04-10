San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 991 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $252.10 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $306.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.53.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

